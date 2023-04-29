Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47-1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Integer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.30 EPS.

Integer Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $82.35 on Friday. Integer has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Integer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Integer by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Integer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

