Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.43 to $3.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.602 billion to $1.620 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75 to $0.79 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IART. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.17.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 164.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,298 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.