Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.77 billion. Intel also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. 79,954,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,984,453. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.