Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ICPT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.32. 1,221,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $721.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $21.86.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $205,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
