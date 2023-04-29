Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,500 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 524,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interface in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,600,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Interface by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,679,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 223,179 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Interface by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,885,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,478,000 after purchasing an additional 80,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Interface by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Interface by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Interface Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.80. Interface has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $455.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Interface had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Interface’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Interface will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Featured Stories

