International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,943 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $100,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $126.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

