International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.8 %

IFF stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,792. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

