International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

IMXI opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $939.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 36.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

