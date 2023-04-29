International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
International Money Express Price Performance
IMXI opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $939.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Money Express (IMXI)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.