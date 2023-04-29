Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Bought by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 250.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the period.

Shares of GTO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 60,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,605. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

