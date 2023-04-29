Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Invitation Homes has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Invitation Homes has a dividend payout ratio of 140.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $41.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 316.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 67,329 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 503,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

