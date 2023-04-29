iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $417.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.07. The company has a market cap of $314.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.