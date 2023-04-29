iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVV opened at $417.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

