iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $23.11 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

