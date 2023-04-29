iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 227,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 101,331 shares.The stock last traded at $72.60 and had previously closed at $71.17.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.