iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,767 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

