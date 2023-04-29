iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Position Boosted by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMTM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 159.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 89,313 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 252.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

