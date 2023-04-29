iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Holdings Decreased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 84,967 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,042,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,392,000 after acquiring an additional 852,847 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWY stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

