iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Decreased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,579,000 after purchasing an additional 162,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after buying an additional 310,865 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $154.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,954. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

