iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,611 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.08. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $68.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.