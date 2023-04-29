iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Cut by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 136,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter.

IJK opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

