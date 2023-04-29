Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,553,700 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 3,225,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 654.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iveco Group in a report on Monday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.
Iveco Group Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of IVCGF stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22. Iveco Group has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $10.19.
