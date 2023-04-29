JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) were up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €20.00 ($22.22) and last traded at €20.00 ($22.22). Approximately 56,881 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.77 ($21.97).

Several research analysts recently commented on DEC shares. Barclays set a €27.50 ($30.56) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.67) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.33) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.80 ($17.56) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($24.33) target price on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.46.

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

