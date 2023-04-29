Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $17.99 million and $77,220.67 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00027265 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019174 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017927 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,390.36 or 1.00004447 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01053198 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $148,737.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

