JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.6 %

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $102.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

