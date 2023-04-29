JNBA Financial Advisors Has $202,000 Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,503,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $78.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.45. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $82.06.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

