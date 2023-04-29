JNBA Financial Advisors Has $341,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

