JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 575 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

