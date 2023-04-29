JNBA Financial Advisors Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 10.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Stock Performance

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

Shares of C stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

