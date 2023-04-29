John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Down 21.9% in April

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $203,000.
Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $14.45 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
