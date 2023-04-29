Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

JCI stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,236. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

