Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Rating) shares rose 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 2,882 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.
Jonestown Bank & Trust Trading Up 2.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85.
Jonestown Bank & Trust Company Profile
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
