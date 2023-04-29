Joystick Trading Up 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and $16,980.24 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00027448 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019259 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018183 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,250.86 or 0.99966762 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05571586 USD and is up 10.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,895.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.