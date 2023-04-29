Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske assumed coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Kahoot! ASA stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Kahoot! ASA has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

