Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kairous Acquisition
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KACL. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kairous Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,698,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kairous Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $991,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kairous Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ KACL remained flat at $10.84 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. Kairous Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.85.
About Kairous Acquisition
Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.
