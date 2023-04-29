Karpas Strategies LLC Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for about 1.9% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mplx by 11.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 617.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 79.0% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.43. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

