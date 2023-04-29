Karpas Strategies LLC Has $509,000 Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Karpas Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BP by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of BP by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 19,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $40.28. 8,185,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,773,645. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of -63.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.51 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -249.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BP. Barclays increased their price target on BP from GBX 700 ($8.74) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 636 ($7.94) to GBX 660 ($8.24) in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.00.

BP Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

