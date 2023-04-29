Karpas Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Karpas Strategies LLC reduced its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. 727,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,418. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.