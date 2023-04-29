Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Kearny Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years. Kearny Financial has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $524.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $12.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRNY. StockNews.com began coverage on Kearny Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Kearny Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,792.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John F. Regan bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. acquired 6,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $52,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,792.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 656,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 590,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,599,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 177,166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 103,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

