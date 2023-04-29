Kellogg (NYSE:K) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
Kellogg has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Kellogg has a payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kellogg to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.
Kellogg Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on K. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.
Insider Activity at Kellogg
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
