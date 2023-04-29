Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.52 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 17.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 79,745 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.