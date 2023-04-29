Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $100.52

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and traded as high as $105.64. Kerry Group shares last traded at $105.43, with a volume of 5,515 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Kerry Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.31.

Kerry Group Increases Dividend

About Kerry Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.7691 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

