Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $100.52

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and traded as high as $105.64. Kerry Group shares last traded at $105.43, with a volume of 5,515 shares.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.31.
Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.
