Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in April

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Kesko Oyj stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Kesko Oyj has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Kesko Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.0818 dividend. This is an increase from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.11%. Kesko Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

KKOYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kesko Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Danske downgraded Kesko Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

