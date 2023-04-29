Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in April

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kesko Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of Kesko Oyj stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Kesko Oyj has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $13.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.
Kesko Oyj Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.0818 dividend. This is an increase from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.11%. Kesko Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Kesko Oyj Company Profile
Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kesko Oyj (KKOYY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Kesko Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesko Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.