Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned 1.81% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXH opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.