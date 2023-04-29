Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,925 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $277.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $685.40 billion, a PE ratio of 159.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $281.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.65.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

