Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 13,979 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,979 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,800,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of IYT stock opened at $222.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.24 and its 200 day moving average is $223.42.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
