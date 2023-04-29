Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 13,979 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,979 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,800,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IYT stock opened at $222.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.24 and its 200 day moving average is $223.42.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.