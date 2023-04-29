Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 35,113 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,113 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 394,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 57,156 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 597.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,601,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IDU stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.10. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.