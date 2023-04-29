Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $89.97 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

