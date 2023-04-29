Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 337.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 33,759 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

KVSA stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

