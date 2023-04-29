Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $144.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,169. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

