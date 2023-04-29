Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kimco Realty also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.54-1.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Truist Financial cut Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.08.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $19.19. 4,686,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,192. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 613.33%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 25,960.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

